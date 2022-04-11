ST Strike: Gunratna Sadavarte's police custody extended by two days

Police custody of Gunratna Sadavarte has been extended by two days in connection with the attack on NCP president Sharad Pawar's house. Gunratna Sadavarte was arrested on Friday night. Sadavarte was remanded in police custody till April 11. After that, Sadavarte's police custody has been extended for another two days today.

The ST workers, who were protesting at Azad Maidan, suddenly staged a protest outside the residence of NCP president Sharad Pawar at Silver Oak on Friday. This has created an atmosphere of tension across the state. Sadavarte has been blamed for the attack.

On Friday afternoon, a mob of more than 100 workers attacked NCP president Sharad Pawar's Silver Oak bungalow. Protesters hurled stones and slippers at Sharad Pawar's house. Police also detained few protestors. The mastermind behind the attack is being investigated. Gunaratna Sadavarte, a lawyer for ST employees, was arrested and questioned by the police. Sadavarte was later arrested late at night.