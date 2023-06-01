State bracing for monsoon arrival: Pre-monsoon showers to bring relief from heat

The monsoon is expected to become active in the state soon. This will bring relief to the citizens of Mumbai and Pune by providing them with cooler temperatures and much-needed rainfall. As the southwest monsoon is set to become active, the meteorological department has predicted the possibility of rainfall accompanied by pre-monsoon thunderstorms at several locations in the state.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has not yet officially announced the dates for the onset of this year's monsoon. Preparations are currently underway for its arrival in Kerala. Typically, the southwest monsoon makes its entry around June 1st in Kerala. This year, the IMD has stated that the monsoon is likely to arrive in Kerala by June 4th. There is also a possibility of a low-pressure system forming over the Arabian Sea around June 5th to 6th, which could contribute to the development of a cyclonic situation in the region. If this occurs, it could prolong the duration of rainfall. In June 2020, the monsoon arrival was delayed by four days due to a cyclonic disturbance.