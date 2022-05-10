State funeral for Pt Shivkumar Sharma on Wednesday

Mumbai, May 10 Santoor maestro Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, who passed away at the age of 84 following a cardiac failure here on Tuesday, shall be accorded a funeral with full state honours on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced the decision while condoling the demise of Sharma. The last rites shall be performed at the Vile Parle crematorium at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Prior to that, Sharma's body will be kept at his Juhu residence from 10 am to 1 pm to enable people and music lovers pay their last respects to the departed music legend.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has condoled the demise of Sharma, and described him as "a great artiste, guru, researcher, thinker and a kind-hearted human being".

"The news of his demise is shockinga. Pt. Sharma mentored many disciples and enriched the world of music with his multifarious contributions," said the Governor.

Uddhav Thackeray said that Sharma and santoor had an inseparable relationship, and the folk instrument of Jammu & Kashmir was synonymous with his name.

"Panditji captivated the people of not only India, but the whole world with his rendition of the santoor. His contributions to the Indian music industry will never be forgotten," said Thackeray.

Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar said he was deeply saddened by the demise of the santoor virtuoso and "the legendary musician will always be remembered for his distinguished contributions" to the field of music.

State Congress President Nana Patole said he was sad to learn about Sharma's demise and extolled him as "the person who catapulted Indian classical music to new heights".

BJP's Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said he was pained to hear about the demise of Sharma, who was "born in J&K and popularised santoor at the global level" and his contributions to the world of music will be remembered forever.

Top composers, singers and other personalities from the world of music have mourned the passing away of Sharma, terming it as the "end of an era".

