State Government Grants Schools Exemption from Schedule Changes; Allows Morning Classes for Up To Fifth Standard

Mumbai: Following the state school education department's order to hold classes up to Class V after 9 am, the Education Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will soon issue a circular mandating time for private aided and unaided schools in Mumbai. Schools that are not able to hold classes up to pre-primary and primary after 9 will be exempted from the time restriction with the permission of the state government.

Also Read | Mulund's Hari Om Nagar Residents Demands Toll Exemption, Threaten To opt for 'NOTA' In Lok Sabha Election

However, it was decided in a meeting of the education department of the municipal corporation on Wednesday that all classes from the new academic year to class V will be held after 9 am. Children don't get enough sleep because of the school, which is held at 7 p.m. Therefore, the school education department has ordered that classes for students from nursery to class V should be held after 9 am. However, many parts of the state, including Mumbai, are particularly private aided and unaided schools are opposed to the decision.

Due to a lack of adequate classes, opposition from teachers and parents, traffic congestion, opposition from school bus drivers, etc., many schools have taken the position that it is not possible to comply with the time restrictions. Decisions regarding primary education are taken by the municipal education officer. Schools in Mumbai had prepared to reopen schools as per the earlier schedule as there was no clear instruction from the civic education department in this regard. However, sources said that as per the government's decision, a circular restricting time restrictions will soon be issued by the civic education department. Schools that are unable to hold classes as per the new time should submit such a letter. Sources said such schools will be exempted from time restrictions with the approval of the state government.

Implementation of the rule in municipal schools

Municipal schools are held in three sessions in the morning, middle, and afternoon. In some schools, primary classes are held early in the morning. They will now be held in the middle or afternoon session. Municipal Education Officer Rajesh Kankal said that classes after Class V, which will be held in the afternoon session, will be held in the morning session.