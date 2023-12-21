Street Vendors' Policy in Focus

Mumbai: The policy for street vendors, which was in the works for 8 years, is likely to see its completion. The voters' list of street vendors has been revised and sent to the state labor commissioner. After the necessary steps are followed, the election process for vendor representatives can be started by labor commissioners, as stated by the municipality administration.

A meeting of the town vending committee took place around two months ago to discuss the revisions. Then, the list was finalized and sent to the municipal corporation commissioner for recognition. Afterward, the list was sent to the state labor commissioner for town vending committee elections. Like the BMC, other municipal corporations and municipalities are required to send such lists to the state. The new policy can be formulated only after this process. After the schemes are ready and inquiries take place for street vendors' eligibility, will the permits be issued. This list was stuck in limbo due to the town vending committee not meeting for 3 years.

The Municipal Corporation surveyed the vendors in 2014. According to the survey, 32 thousand vendors are eligible. Yet, several vendor associations have accused that many street vendors have not been surveyed, and this would do injustice to more than 3 lakh vendors. They have also demanded another survey.