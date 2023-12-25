Students to learn about agriculture from first standard: Kesarkar

Dapoli (Ratnagiri): Agriculture is the backbone of the Indian economy. If one takes scientific education in agriculture and farms commercially, it can yield good benefits. Hence, students should learn about agriculture as a subject from a first standard and we are planning to incorporate it in their school curriculum, stated Deepak Kesarkar, Minister of Education.

Kesarkar was speaking at an event organized by Dr. Balasaheb Saswant Konkan Agriculture University, World Bank-awarded National Agriculture Higher Education Project which was conducting a workshop named 'Opportunities in Modern Agriculture Education: Beginning of New Future'. Kesarkar inaugurated the program on Sunday.

He also commented, "By recognizing the future need for Agriculture Education, students will learn about agriculture from the first standard onwards. A new draft has been readied for agriculture education".

Teachers to get Agri Education

Addressing concerns of Zila Parishad teachers who face troubles while teaching agriculture, a MoU will be signed with the Agriculture University. Teachers will be trained with affiliated universities. To ensure that there are no problems while imparting agriculture education from 1st standard, the Agriculture Department will also have a big role to play, said Kesarkar.