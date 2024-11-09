Sudhakar Khade Murder: Man Hacks Sangli BJP Leader to Death With Axe Over Land Dispute

Sudhakar Khade, former district president of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and state president of BJP’s Start Up India cell, was brutally hacked to death with an axe over a land dispute in Maharashtra's Sangli district on Saturday, November 9. The police have registered a case against five individuals in connection with the murder, and one of the accused has been arrested.

According to the initial information, Khade had acquired four acres of land from Sachin Jagdale at Chandanwale Mala near Ram Mandir on Pandharpur Road, intending to develop it. However, Laxman Chandanwale objected to the development and had been in conflict with Khade for the past few months. On the day of the incident, Khade, accompanied by Appa Otari, Omkar Pawar, and eight to ten others, had gone to fence the property. A heated argument erupted between Khade and members of the Chandanwale family, who owned the adjacent farmland.

In a sudden fit of anger, Karthik Chandanwale allegedly attacked Khade from behind with an axe, inflicting a fatal wound on his neck. Khade died on the spot. A scuffle ensued, and Khade’s companions were also attacked. Khade was later rushed to a private hospital in Mirjeet, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Following the murder, the police promptly arrested Karthik Chandanwale. The brutal killing has caused a stir in the city, and video footage of the incident was reportedly captured on a mobile phone. A murder case has been registered at the Gandhi Chowk Police Station against Karthik Chandanwale, Laxman Chandanwale, Shankar Chandanwale, and Kashinath Chandanwale, along with three other unnamed individuals.