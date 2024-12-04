Sudhir Mungantiwar Hails Devendra Fadnavis' CM Appointment, Thanks Voters for Their Support (Watch Video)

BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar expressed his delight over Devendra Fadnavis becoming the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, calling it a "very happy development." He extended gratitude to voters, acknowledging their support for truth and development.

Fadnavis is going to become the CM of the state, it is a very happy thing we will thank those voters who stood by the side of the truth and development, said Sudhir Mungantiwar.

Devendra Fadnavis has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the Maharashtra BJP Legislative Party, while Ashish Shelar has been named the party's chief whip in the state. The appointments were finalized during the BJP's core committee meeting on Wednesday, ahead of the Maharashtra legislature party meeting. The meeting saw the participation of Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, and Fadnavis.

