Maharashtra CM Swearing-In Ceremony Invitation Card Names Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister

The official invitation card for the swearing-in ceremony, with Devendra Fadnavis, mentioned as Chief Minister of Maharashtra, was released by the state government as senior BJP leaders, including the Party’s central observer, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, declared the party had chosen Fadnavis' name for CM on Wednesday, December 4.

Putting an end to speculations about who will be Maharashtra's new CM, Fadnavis will be sworn in as Chief Minister for the second time on Thursday, December 5, at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. Mahayuti alliance will meet Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan at 3.30 pm on Wednesday and stake claim for the formation of the government.

The central leadership of BJP has appointed Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani as observers for its Maharashtra legislature party's meeting. Fadnavis was also present at the BJP's core committee meeting. Fadnavis's name was unanimously chosen at the meeting.

According to sources, the format of CM and two Deputy CMs is likely to continue for this term, too. Eknath Shinde had refused to take the deputy chief Minister's post but later said he wouldn't be a hindrance in government formation and would accept what the central leadership of the BJP would decide. The Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena is eyeing the home ministry portfolio.