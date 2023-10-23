"Suicide is not the answer, we're committed to give reservation": CM Shinde appeals to Maratha community

Maharashtra chief minister Ekanth Shinde, on Sunday, appealed to the Maratha reservation activists not to commit suicide. CM Shinde said that his government stands with the Maratha community and is committed to providing reservation to the Maratha community, adding that giving reservation is the government's responsibility.

"The Maharashtra government is trying its best to give the Maratha community reservation within the framework of law. The state government has filed a curative petition in the Supreme Court, which was accepted on October 13. Do not take an extreme step like suicide. Such acts are full of sorrow and painful," Shinde said.

“It is the government's responsibility to give reservation to the Maratha community, and we are working towards it."

“With the Supreme Court admitting the state government's curative petition on the Maratha reservation, a big window for reservation has opened for the Maratha community... We had appointed a committee to issue Kunbi certificates to Maratha community members in Marathwada for those who have old records. I am giving my word. I won't lie and mislead the Maratha community. I won't make any false promises. This is the duty of our government to give reservation to the Maratha community..." he added.

A committee under retired judge Sandeep Shinde is studying old records in Marathwada as part of the move to give Kunbi OBC certificates to members of the Maratha community, the chief minister said

"I too am the son of a farmer and am committed to ensuring the Maratha community gets reservation," he said.