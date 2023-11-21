Sunil Prabhu cross-examined in case related to disqualification pleas of undivided Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and the party's chief whip, Sunil Prabhu, underwent cross-examination on Tuesday in the case related to the disqualification of MLAs from the undivided Shiv Sena. Prabhu faced questioning from lawyers representing the Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Talking to reporters after the hearing at the state legislature here, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab said the cross-examination will continue on Wednesday. Cross examination of Sunil Prabhu took place today. He gave appropriate answers to all the questions, Parab said.

Prabhu had demanded that his statement be recorded in Marathi. He also sought an official translator who could record his statement after alleging that it was not being done correctly, Parab said.

We felt that many questions were not needed and there was a delaying tactic. They have to give judgment by December 31. There is a possibility that they could seek further time and we don't want to give that, Parab added. The Supreme Court last month directed Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar to give the judgment on disqualification of rebel Sena MLAs by December 31.

The apex court had come down hard on the speaker over the delay in deciding the pleas filed by the Uddhav Thackeray faction for disqualification of CM Shinde and several MLAs loyal to him, saying the speaker cannot defeat the orders of the top court. Similar disqualification petitions have also been filed by the Shinde bloc against lawmakers owing allegiance to Thackeray.



