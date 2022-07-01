Sunil Prabhu files petition in Supreme Court against Shinde government

Mumbai: After the dramatic events of the last fortnight, Uddhav Thackeray stepped down as the Chief Minister and Eknath Shinde became the Chief Minister yesterday. But it is preparing to intensify the legal battle against this government. Shiv Sena spokesperson Sunil Prabhu has moved the Supreme Court against the new government led by Eknath Shinde, seeking postponement of tomorrow's majority test. However, the apex court has refused to hear the case immediately.

The Mavia government led by Uddhav Thackeray was in trouble as 39 Shiv Sena MLAs under the leadership of Eknath Shinde raised the flag of rebellion. Also, on June 29, Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the Chief Minister. After that, Devendra Fadnavis was in the forefront as the new Chief Minister. However, the senior BJP leadership favored Eknath Shinde for the Chief Minister's post. It is being said that BJP has played this trick to embarrass Shiv Sena. Against that backdrop, the Shiv Sena has started playing legal tricks to get the Shinde government in trouble.

As part of this, the Shiv Sena has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the Eknath Shinde-led government. Shiv Sena spokesperson Sunil Prabhu had demanded in the petition that the majority test should be postponed as suspension notice has been issued against 16 MLAs in this government. However, the apex court has refused to hear the petition immediately. The Supreme Court also said that the suspension of 16 rebel MLAs would be heard on July 11.