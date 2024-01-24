Supriya Sule Alleges 95 Percent of Cases by Central Probe Agencies Target Opposition Leaders

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule asserted on Wednesday that, according to government data presented in Parliament, a substantial 95% of cases filed by central probe agencies target leaders of opposition parties. Sule accused the government of misusing these investigative agencies and remained confident that the truth would ultimately prevail.

Speaking to reporters outside her party office in south Mumbai, Sule expressed concerns about the misuse of probe agencies. She made these remarks after accompanying MLA Rohit Pawar to the entrance of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office, where he was questioned in connection with an alleged money laundering probe into the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam.

Satyamev Jayate (truth shall prevail). This is a period of struggle for us. There will be challenges in future, but we will overcome them. We will struggle, but continue to tread on the path of truth. This fight is for the pride of Maharashtra, Sule said.

We will continue to walk on the path of truth. As per the data presented in Parliament by the government, 95 per cent of the cases filed by the central probe agencies are against the opposition leaders, the Baramati MP said.

So it was not surprising that Rohit Pawar was summoned for questioning by the ED. He recently took out a state-wide ‘Sangharsh Yatra’ to highlight the plight of farmers and youth, and it was getting a huge response, she said.