Supriya Sule claims people rejected dictatorial government at Centre

In response to the outcomes of byelections for seven seats nationwide, Supriya Sule, the working president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), claimed on Saturday that people had rejected the dictatorial government in Delhi (at the Centre).

In results declared on Friday, four parties that are part of the opposition bloc INDIA won an equal number of seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party was victorious in three constituencies. The people have rejected unemployment and inflation, she said. The dictatorial government in Delhi has been rejected, Sule asserted.

In the recent bypolls, the BJP secured victory in two seats in Tripura and one in Uttarakhand, whereas the Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Trinamool Congress, and Samajwadi Party each clinched one seat in Kerala, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh, respectively.