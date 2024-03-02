Supriya Sule's Phone Call Leaked: "Has Tutari Reached the Village?" Baramatikar Expresses Support for Ajit Pawar

After the split of two factions within the Nationalist Congress Party, a political rift emerged in the Pawar family. The NCP Ajit Pawar group has now shown assertiveness in securing the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency seat, with Ajit Pawar vying for it. On the contrary, Supriya Sule has directly declared her candidacy by unveiling a photo with a trumpet symbol. She clarified that this announcement is a personal appeal to the party, not an official declaration. Meanwhile, a leaked call recording has surfaced, revealing Supriya Sule's initiation of campaigning in the Baramati Constituency.

There is a chance that two members of the Pawar family may compete against each other in this year's Lok Sabha elections. The current MP Supriya Sule is expected to run from the Maha Vikas Aghadi, while Sunetra Pawar, the wife of NCP president and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, is likely to run from the Grand Alliance. Sunetra Pawar is actively campaigning and gaining support in the Lok Sabha constituency. Recently, a post by Supriya Sule on her Instagram and WhatsApp indicated her possible candidacy, sparking discussions. They have now begun their campaign, with the trumpeter as their symbol.

An audio call recording of MP Supriya Sule has gone viral. This recording has come to light on social media and in it, Supriya Sule is interacting with voters while promoting her Tutari icon. However, the voter talking to Supriya Sule over the phone seems under a bit of pressure. Finally, he tells Supriya Sule, that we are doing sister-in-law's work, we are with dada. Currently, this call recording is going viral on social media.

A few days ago, the Central Election Commission assigned the election symbol of Trumpet Man to the NCP Sharad Chandra Pawar party. Supriya Sule shared a photo with the symbol and appealed to the voters. When asked if she had announced her candidacy, MP Sule clarified, "This is not an announcement of my candidacy, but a plea to the leaders of the Mahavikas Aghadi to request a ticket."