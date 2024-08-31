'Swear On Rakhi, Won't Allow Opposition To Stop Ladki Bahin Scheme': DCM Fadnavis In Hometown Nagpur

The state government organised a rally today (31 August) at Nagpur’s Reshimbagh Ground as part of the women’s empowerment campaign under the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.' Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the event, stating, "Some people are trying to shut down government schemes like the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. However, we will not allow these schemes to be discontinued under any circumstances." He then posed a question, asking, "Did our government make a mistake by introducing the Ladki Bahin Yojana?"

Fadnavis continued, "We must ensure that the initiatives we have started, like free education for girls, the Shubhmangal Yojana, the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Startup Scheme, and the Lek Ladki Yojana, continue. There are those who are working to have these schemes stopped."

The Deputy Chief Minister expressed his dismay, saying, "It saddens me that some people are saying these schemes should not continue. I want to tell all my sisters that while there may be different political parties, Congress's Anil Vadpalliwar has taken the matter to the High Court, seeking to cancel the Ladki Bahin Yojana. Do you know who Vadpalliwar is? He was the election head for Congress state president Nana Patole and Congress leader Vikas Thakre. He is known as the right-hand man of Sunil Kedar. Vadpalliwar has told the court that too much money is being spent on these schemes and has demanded they be stopped."

Fadnavis then reassured the crowd, saying, "The opposition may have gone to court to halt these schemes, but I assure you, in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, as long as your 'Deva Bhau' is here, we will hire the best lawyers to fight this case in the High Court. I swear on this rakhi, no matter what happens, we will not allow a stay on these schemes. We will fight tooth and nail in court to ensure these initiatives continue."