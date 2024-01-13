Swift Action by Kandivali Police Recovers Abducted Baby Within 6 Hours

A 20-day-old baby was abducted from Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West while being brought for treatment. However, the Kandivali police, responding on the tip, rescued the abducted baby safely within six hours and arrested the accused woman.

According to Kandivali police, on January 10, the baby's mother Rinky Jaiswal (26) brought him to Shatabdi Hospital for treatment. At that time, her spouse also accompanied her, who was gone to get case papers. The accused woman took advantage and befriended the baby's mother. On the pretext of helping her, she took the baby in her hands and started walking around the hospital. After a while, she asked Rinky to freshen up and take some rest, while she took care of the baby. Rinky trusted her and went to the bathroom. Meanwhile accused woman escaped with the baby. When the baby's parents realized this, they rushed to Kandivali police station.

Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Vishwasrao said, "We had given the description of the woman seen with the kidnapped baby to other local police stations. The woman also confessed to stealing the baby." Under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner of Police Ajay Kumar Bansal, Sandeep Vishwasrao, Assistant Police Inspector Sohan Kadam, Hemant Gitte and the team checked the CCTV footage of the spot.