Taloja resident falls victim to online loan scam, loses Rs 4.14 lakhs

A 54-year-old resident of Taloja lost Rs 4.14 lakhs while attempting to secure a Rs 3 lakh online loan. The cyber fraudsters manipulated the victim into transferring the funds under the guise of processing fees and various other charges over an eight-day period. The victim, a survey engineer employed by a private firm, initiated his search for a personal loan on Google. During his search, he encountered the Dhani Instant Loan App and proceeded to input his requirement for a Rs 3 lakh loan.

Following the submission of his details, the victim received calls from three different mobile numbers. The callers purported to verify the loan requirement and furnished a form for the victim to complete and submit. Adhering to the provided instructions, the victim filled out the form in anticipation of loan approval. Subsequently, one of the cyber fraudsters requested a transfer of Rs 1545 for the purported loan form, a transaction the victim completed through the Phone Pe App. Following this, he was instructed to transfer Rs 7650 as processing charges, followed by an additional Rs 9680 for an instant loan. Between October 30 and November 6, the cyber fraudsters coerced the victim into transferring varying amounts, ostensibly for legal charges, technical fees, and notary charges, ranging from Rs 14,000 to Rs 54,980.

Avinash Kaldate, the police inspector and investigation officer from Taloja, revealed, "The victim lost a total of Rs 4,14,372 in eight days while attempting to secure a Rs 3,00,000 lakh personal loan." Despite the victim transferring Rs 4.14 lakhs for purported charges, he did not receive the loan. Realizing he had been deceived, he approached the Taloja police. A case has been registered under sections 66C and 66D of the IT Act against four individuals, and an investigation is underway.