Tasgaon-Kavathe Mahankal Election Results 2024: Rohit Patil Of NCP (SP) Wins Against Sanjaykaka Patil of NCP

NCP (SP)'s Rohit Patil has emerged victorious with 112473 votes in the Tasgaon -Kavathe Mahankal constituency. In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Sumanvahini R R (Aba) Patil of NCP won in this seat defeating Ajitrao Shankarrao Ghorpade of SS by a margin of 61,802 which was 30.71% of the total votes cast for the seat. NCP had a vote share of 63.78% in 2019 in this seat.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Adv R R (Aaba) Alias Ravsaheb Ramrao Patil of NCP won in this seat defeating Ajitrao Shankarrao Ghorpade of BJP by a margin of 22,410 which was 10.89% of the total votes cast for the seat. NCP had a vote share of 52.65% in 2014 in this seat. In the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, R R Aba Alias Raosaheb Ramrao Patil of NCP won in this seat defeating Patil Dinkar Balaso of SS by a margin of 65,173 which was 41.09% of the total votes cast for the seat. NCP had a vote share of 62.49% in 2009 in this seat. In the 2019 Assembly election, there were 5 candidates from this constituency and in 2014, the number of contestants from this seat was 15, while 11 candidates contested from Tasgaon – Kavathe Mahankal in 2009.

Tasgaon – Kavathe Mahankal is one of the 288 Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) constituencies in Maharashtra. This constituency is located in the Western region of Maharashtra, which is located in the West region of India. This seat can be classified as: Rural and falls in the Sangli district of Maharashtra. The reservation status of this constituency is: General. 287. Tasgaon – Kavathe Mahankal Assembly constituency is part of the 44. Sangli (General) Lok Sabha constituency and can be classified as Rural. In the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly election, Tasgaon – Kavathe Mahankal voted on Wednesday, November 20, 2024 and the counting of votes is on Saturday, November 23, 2024.



