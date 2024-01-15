TCS Employees Accused of Malpractice in Talathi Exams, Committee Demands SIT Probe

In a major development, the competitive examination coordinating committee has accused TCS employees of involvement in exam malpractices during the recent Talathi recruitment exams in Latur, Maharashtra. The committee alleges that nearly 3 exam centers managed by TCS ION were rigged, and up to 200 candidates from these centers could be involved in the malpractice.

The committee have accused TCS employees of cheating indulging in exam malpractices and helping students with answers in the exam for financial gains. There is a possibility that most of the toppers in the talathi recruitment exams will be from the centres in Latur claimed the competitive examination coordinating committee. “The government has all the proofs, CCTV footage and evidence so why is the SIT investigation not being initiated yet?” questioned Mahesh Gharbude, working president of the competitive exams coordination committee. The committee have demanded to blacklist TCS ION and conduct a fresh recruitment test via MPSC.

In another incident, an FIR was filed against two employees of TCS by a Sub Divisional Engineer in Latur for allegedly providing answers on an A-4 paper to candidates appearing for the Public Works Department (PWD) exam.