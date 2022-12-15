Technical issue hits harbour line, trains running late

Signalling system at Jui Nagar railway station in Mumbai witnessed technical an issues and has not been working normally since 6 am. The Central SPRO informed about the issue and the change in the routes on account of the fault. The official also informed that the staff was resolving the isssue.

A tweet from ANI read, "Mumbai: Signal problem at Jui Nagar railway station. Point not coming to normal since 6 am. Services running between CSMT & Vashi on Harbor line and Thane to Nerul on Trans-Harbor line. Staff is resolving the issue. It'll be sorted out in another 15-20 mins: Central Railway SPRO"