Telangana CM to address BRS meeting in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on April 24th

Jahirabad MP BB Patil announced in a press conference on Sunday that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would be speaking at a public gathering of Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) on April 24 at Aamkhas Ground.

Patil said that as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is the political headquarters of Marathwada, the meeting has been planned here.

The party has initiated a program to expand its efforts towards the betterment of farmers, minorities, and Dalits in Maharashtra, with the aim of establishing a sustainable development model and welfare schemes.

Former MLA Harshavardhan Jadhav said that the Telangana state has a lesser budget than Maharashtra but it is still prosperous.

During a meeting attended by MLA Jeevan Reddy, MLA Shakil Amir, Kisan Cell regional president Manik Kadam, Abhay Chikatgaonkar, Pravin Jethewad, and Pradeep Salunke, various political figures shared their opinions. Former minister Jeevan Chari stated that KCR had communicated with the Maharashtra government about the Babhli Dam water issue, but the government did not take any action. Meanwhile, Qadir Maulana criticized all political parties in the state. In addition, while comparing the prosperity of Telangana with Maharashtra, former MLA Harshavardhan Jadhav criticized the current government.

The party is currently experiencing growth in Maharashtra, with plans to hold a meeting in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar following successful meetings in Nanded and Loha. At this upcoming meeting, several leaders from neighboring areas such as Sillod, Ganga Pur, Vaijapur, and Kannad, as well as some corporators, are expected to join the party. These developments were announced by Reddy.