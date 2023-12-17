Tense situation in Nagpur as angry locals and relatives block road near factory explosion site

In a tragic incident that occurred on Sunday, a blast at an explosives manufacturing unit in Nagpur district claimed nine lives, prompting anger and grief among locals and relatives of the workers. The explosion took place at 9 am at the Solar Industries factory in Bazaargaon, situated approximately 30 km from the district headquarters.

The aftermath of the blast saw a tense situation as nearly 200 people, including local residents and relatives of the victims, gathered at the factory's entrance gate, demanding access to the premises to see the bodies of their loved ones. The crowd blocked the Amravati-Nagpur highway, expressing their frustration and grief.

Security forces, recognizing the sensitive situation, were deployed to disperse the crowd and maintain order. A senior police official revealed that explosives were still present near the blast site, necessitating the presence of bomb disposal squads. The process of securing the explosives was underway before the recovery of the bodies could commence.

Ambulances were stationed at the factory's entrance gate as the bodies of the victims remained inside the premises. The blast not only resulted in loss of lives but also caused severe damage to the factory building, according to police reports.

Among the casualties was Aarti Sahare, and her father, expressing his anguish, mentioned receiving news of her death at 9:30 am and anxiously awaited further information.

In response to the tragedy, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis termed the incident unfortunate and extended condolences to the families of the deceased. The state government announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the victims, a decision approved by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Fadnavis specified that the blast claimed the lives of nine people, including six women, at Solar Industries, a company engaged in the manufacture of drones and explosives for the armed forces. He reassured that the state government stands firmly with the families of the victims during this difficult time.