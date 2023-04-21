Thackeray group faces setback as Pune district chief joins Shiv Sena

With Lok Sabha elections approaching next year and municipal elections scheduled soon in the state, the political landscape is seeing a wave of resignations and expulsions. In the midst of this, the Thackeray group has faced a major setback in Pune, as Balasaheb Chandere, the Pune district chief of the Thackeray group, has decided to join Shinde's Shiv Sena.

The central office of the Shiv Sena Uddhav Bal Thackeray group released a statement announcing the expulsion of Balasaheb Chandere for engaging in anti-party activities as per Uddhav Thackeray's orders. Following this, Chandere, who served as the Pune district chief of the Thackeray group, declared that he would be joining Shinde's Shiv Sena. Tonight, in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai, Chandere and several others will join the Shinde group.

Several Shiv Sainiks from the Bhor, Velhe, and Mulshi areas are planning to leave the Thackeray group. Balasaheb Chandre, who aspires to contest the assembly elections from Bhor in the Pune district, will join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena since the Bhor constituency is with the Congress in the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Ramesh Konde has already left the Thackeray group to join Shinde's group. It's worth noting that Balasaheb Chandre has been expelled from the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray group.

Chandere has made significant contributions to the Thackeray group in three talukas Purandar, Haveli, and Bhor. He has built strong public relations in these three areas, which will aid the Shinde group in increasing their vote share. His decision to join the Shinde group is likely to be a major setback for the Thackeray group in the Pune district, while it's expected to benefit the Shinde group.