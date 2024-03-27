Thackeray Group's Rebellion Against Congress in Ramtek: Suresh Sakhre Submits Nomination Form

Ramtek: Today is the last day for filing nominations for the first phase of seats for the Lok Sabha elections. The Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) filed nominations for several seats in eastern Vidarbha in the state. The Shiv Sena Thackeray faction left the Ramtek seat to the Congress. However, Suresh Sakhare of the UBT faction rebelled and filed his nomination papers as an Independent.

The Congress has fielded Rashmi Barve from Ramtek. However, Suresh Sakhare of the Thackeray group has filed his nomination from the constituency with the slogan of Shiv Shakti-Bhimshakti. Suresh Sakhare was working as the Vidarbha organizer of the Thackeray group. After filing his nomination papers, Sakhare said, "If anyone says this is rebellion because we have filed (nomination) for our right, it is acceptable. Our leader is Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray. "No one gave us orders from above. Seniors did not contact me." He said he filed his nomination papers on the insistence of Shiv Sainiks. At the same time, Sakhare made it clear that he would not withdraw his application.

"My people are with me. No one can beat me as long as the blessings of the poor people are with me. Today, the Maha Vikas Aghadi has given me a ticket and I will go to Parliament on the strength of the people. All the leaders of the MVA are standing firmly behind me." Rashmi Barve, the Congress candidate from Ramtek, said opportunity is given to a candidate who works at the grassroots level and MVA leaders are behind that candidate.

Congress and Thackeray factions clash

Thackeray and the Congress faction in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) are currently locked in a bitter war of words. Thackeray released the first list of 17 candidates. It has fielded Chandrahar Patil from Sangli and Anil Desai from South Central Mumbai. This has angered Congress leaders. Several Congress leaders have pointed out that it is not right to announce candidates when both these seats are being discussed in the Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Congress demanded that Uddhav Thackeray should reconsider this and follow the alliance dharma. MP Sanjay Raut has asked how much more discussions should be held. This has led to a tussle between the Thackeray faction and the Congress over seat-sharing.