Thackeray thunders at ECI order, vows to finish off 'thieves' in elections

Mumbai, Feb 18 In a massive show of strength, Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray targeted the Election Commission of India, terming it as a 'slave' of the Centre and vowed to finish off the 'thieves' who have been given the original 'Shiv Sena' name and 'Bow-and-Arrow' symbol, here on Saturday.

"These thieves have stolen the name and symbol of Balasaheb Thackeray's party... It was done on the eve of Maha Shivratri today and Shivaji Jayanti tomorrow. But my 'Sainiks' (soldiers) are with me. We shall not rest till we bury these robbers in the elections," roared Thackeray amidst loud rounds of applause.

Slamming the Centre, he said that all institutions including the ECI have become the slaves of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but they can never 'destroy' Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena, though the name-symbol has been given away to the breakaway group led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

"Even the ECI commissioners are behaving like Modi's slaves... probably they may be rewarded with some plum posts after retirement... But the people of Maharashtra know very well who is genuine... I challenge these stealers to come for the electoral battle with the 'Bow-and-Arrow'... We will confront you with our 'Flaming Torch', and teach you a lesson," Thackeray dared the Shinde group.

Citing precedents, the former chief minister claimed that in the past there were similar disputes in the Congress, Samajwadi Party and the AIADMK, but never was the original party name or symbol given to the breakaway faction, but this time, "the ECI gave our name-symbol to those thieves."

Virtually taking to the streets and interacting directly with the grassroot workers, Thackeray stood atop a vehicle to address an impromptu rally at the Kalanagar Junction in Bandra east.

Way back on October 30, 1968, his father the late Balasaheb Thackeray had also stood on the roof of a car to give a public speech to a large group of his supporters, photos of which emerged on the social media today, drawing comparisons with Uddhav Thackeray's meeting on Saturday.

Earlier, the Sena (UBT) top leaders, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and others gathered for a meeting to chalk out the future strategy after the ECI's stunning order of Friday that created a huge political row in the state.

Meanwhile, thousands of supporters from Mumbai and other parts of the state converged outside the Thackerays' family home 'Matoshree', carrying banners, posters supporting him, and raising slogans in his favour, after which Thackeray came out to greet and speak with them.

Thackeray is understood to have told all leaders and workers to shift to the fighter mode, and fully prepare to tackle all the barbs that the Shinde faction may hurl in the coming days including during the Budget Session of the Maharashtra Legislature.

