Than: Dumper Catches Fire on Shil-Mahape Road in Diva, No Injuries Reported

Thane: A TATA Dumper carrying 25 tonnes of soil caught fire on Shil-Mahape Road at Diva in Thane on April 30, 2024, at approximately 2:21 AM. The incident occurred on the road from Mahape towards Shil Phata.

The dumper, bearing registration number MH 03 CP 8796, was owned by Mr. Jagdish and was being driven by Mr. Javed Mohammed Sheikh.

According to information received by the Disaster Management Cell at 2:21 AM, the fire was promptly extinguished by firefighters who arrived at the scene in a fire engine. No injuries were reported in the incident.