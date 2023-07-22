Thane: 19-year-old missing man’s body found on overflowing bridge



The body of a 19-year-old missing man was found on an inundated bridge in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Saturday, an official said. Local residents spotted the highly decomposed body on the overflowing river bridge at Nandeni village near Murbad, said the official.

According to senior inspector Prasad Pandhare of Murbad police station, a young man from the area had been missing for the past two days and they had received a complaint about it. The body was found to be that of the missing man, he said. The police are probing into the incident, the official said.

In an another shocking incident, a young woman was allegedly molested on the pretext of helping her wear a T-shirt, creating a huge stir in Pune. Over the past few days, the number of such incidents in Pune has increased, once again bringing the issue of women's safety to the forefront.