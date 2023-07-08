Thane: 2 injured after MSRTC bus rams into container

On Saturday morning in Thane city in the state, the conductor of a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus and a female passenger were injured when their vehicle rammed into a container, according to officials.

The bus was going to Borivali in Mumbai from Thane when it met with the accident opposite a mall on the Mumbai-Nashik highway, they said. The MSRTC bus hit the container around 6 am. A 41-year-old woman passenger and the bus conductor, 38, suffered fractures in their legs in the accident and they were admitted to Kalwa civil hospital, where they are being treated, a police official said.

Nine passengers, including four women, were traveling in the bus when the accident occurred, chief of Thane Municipal Corporation’s Disaster Management Cell, Yasin Tadvi, said.

The front portion of the bus was completely damaged in the accident and a video showing its condition surfaced on social media. The driver of the container fled from the spot after the accident, police said.

Traffic on the highway was affected for quite some time following the accident. MSRTC’s Thane divisional controller Vilas Rathod said officials and staff of the corporation were at the spot.