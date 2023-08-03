Thane: ACB held 2 MSEDCL officials for taking bribe from fellow employee

Two Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) employees have been detained by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly taking bribes from coworkers in Thane district, Maharashtra.

Technician Vijay Umre and senior clerk Kishore Chorghe allegedly demanded Rs 20,000 from another employee of MSEDCL over posting, the official said. The aggrieved employee approached the ACB who laid a trap and caught the technician while accepting Rs 10,000, the negotiated amount, on behalf of the senior clerk on Wednesday, said inspector Nitin Thorat of ACB’s Thane unit.

The two accused were later arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the official said.