Thane: Case filed against woman for stopping local train at Diva station

A legal case has been lodged against a woman who entered a motorman's compartment at Diva railway station, causing a disruption in train services. The 30-year-old woman attempted to halt a Mumbai-bound train on Wednesday morning, leading to confusion.

According to the reports in Loksatta, the train remained stationary for around 15 minutes, resulting in an interruption of train services. Railway security personnel apprehended the woman involved. A legal case has been filed against her based on the provisions of the Railway Sections Act. She resides in the Diva region and commutes daily. In the meantime, the express train arrived on platform two instead of its designated platform four. As a result, initial details indicate the woman's involvement in the incident.