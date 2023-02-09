Thane court acquits three men for damaging public property during MNS protest in 2008

A court in Maharashtra’s Thane has acquitted three men who were allegedly part of a group of MNS workers that damaged public property during a protest in the city 14 years ago, giving the trio the benefit of doubt.

Sessions Judge Dr Rachna R Tehra said that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges against the accused beyond reasonable doubt. A copy of the order passed on Tuesday was made available on Thursday.

The prosecution told the court that the three belonged to a mob that went on a rampage following the “arrest” of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on October 21, 2008. The group damaged buses and set afire a few of them in Thane city, the court was told.

Some prosecution witnesses said that their bus was obstructed by a group of protesters who were raising slogans of “MNS (MNS) Zindabad and Raj Sahab Zindabad”, while some pelted stones at the vehicle. Advocate AN Rajurkar, representing the three men, said the trio had no role in the incident.