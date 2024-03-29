Thane: Dead Fish Found in Well in Lokmanya Nagar, Locals Demand Action (See Pics)

Fishes in the well near Mahakali temple in the Lokmanya Nagar ward of the Lokmanya Tilak Prabhag Samiti in Thane are found dead and a foul smell is emanating from the area. Residents are urging the administration to take cognizance and appropriate action.

The fish were found dead for 3 to 4 days, and a lot of garbage was dumped inside the well. The nearby Davle Nagar residents are facing the brunt of the foul smell and are urging the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to clean the well and remove the dead fish.

Pictures of the Pond:

Thane resident Ramesh Sandbhor highlighted the issue on X (Which is formerly known as Twitter). While speaking to LokmatTimes.com, he said, “Due to extreme heat and smell of the dead fishes, residents are finding it difficult to live peacefully. Though the well is covered by a net, the smell is causing immense trouble to locals. TMC people should regularly check the wells in the city and take necessary precautions. Even mosquitoes have started to gather in the area in a lot of proportion.”