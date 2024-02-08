Thane: Domino's Pizza Employee Dies from Electrocution While Cleaning in Vartak Nagar

A Domino's Pizza employee died of electrocution at an outlet in Maharahtra's Thane on Wednesday morning, a Vartak Nagar police said, reported by news agency ANI.

Mahesh Anant Kadam lost his life Wednesday morning while performing routine cleaning tasks at the Domino's Pizza outlet in the Vartak Nagar area of Thane, as per the Vartak Nagar police.

The 24-year-old man died on the spot, and his body was sent for post-mortem. Further investigation into the incident is underway, as reported by the news agency ANI.