Thane: Edible Oil Tanker Catches Fire on Mumbai-Ghodbunder Road, Disrupting Traffic for an Hour

A major traffic disruption occurred on the Mumbai-Ghodbunder Road this morning after a tanker carrying edible oil caught fire near Manpada Bridge, leading to a complete standstill of vehicles for around one hour. The incident was reported around 7:15 AM to the Disaster Management Cell by the Balkum Fire Station. No injuries were reported.

According to officials, the cabin of tanker (MH 04 HY 2814) transporting 25,000 liters of edible oil from JNPT Navi Mumbai to Manor burst into flames near Durga Katta at Chitalsarnaka in Manpada. The tanker was owned by Keshav Pandey and driven by 28-year-old Sajid Ali, who was the sole occupant.

Prompt Response by Authorities

Upon receiving the alert, the Chitalsar Manpada police, traffic police, fire brigade, and the Disaster Management Cell staff rushed to the spot. Two fire engines, one jeep, and one pickup truck were deployed to tackle the emergency.

"The fire broke out in the cabin of the tanker, completely gutting it. However, there are no reports of any injuries," said a fire official present at the scene.

Thane: Oil Tanker Fire Causes Traffic Disruption on Ghodbunder Road



Traffic Chaos on Mumbai-Ghodbunder Road

The incident led to a complete traffic standstill on the Mumbai-Ghodbunder Road at Manpada Bridge for approximately one hour. Vehicles were diverted through the service road at a slow pace during this period.

Fire Extinguished, Situation Under Control

By around 7:50 AM, the fire brigade personnel and Disaster Management Cell staff successfully extinguished the flames, bringing the situation under control. Efforts are currently underway by the traffic police to remove the tanker from the road with the help of a hydra machine.