Thane: Family seeks fire brigade's help to lift 160 kg woman who fell from bed

In a surprising incident that unfolded in Waghbil, a 62-year-old woman weighing a staggering 160 kg fell from her bed, leaving her family grappling with the challenge of lifting her. Despite their efforts, the woman's weight proved to be too much for them to manage, prompting them to seek assistance from the local fire department.

The incident occurred around 8 a.m. on a Thursday when the elderly woman, who was unable to go outside due to her poor health and immobility, fell from her bed. Her family members and concerned locals tried in vain to lift her back onto the bed. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the exhausted family eventually contacted the fire brigade for help.

Upon receiving the call, a team from the fire brigade rushed to the scene. With determined and relentless efforts, they successfully lifted the woman and safely placed her back on her bed. Fortunately, the woman emerged from the incident without any injuries.