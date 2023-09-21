Thane: Four arrested for assaulting scooter riders over minor issue

In a troubling incident in Thane district, four individuals have been arrested for allegedly assaulting two scooter riders. The altercation was triggered when the scooter hit a pothole, splashing muddy water onto one of the accused individuals. Consequently, the victims sustained significant injuries and were hospitalized.

The incident unfolded around 9 p.m. on Wednesday in Kaneri village, situated in the Bhiwandi area. Yakub Pathan (22), one of the accused, had muddy water splashed on him during the incident. Enraged by the experience, Pathan reportedly called around 15 of his acquaintances, who subsequently attacked the two scooter riders using sticks and rods.

Following a complaint filed by the victims, the Bhiwandi town police took swift action, arresting Yakub Pathan and three of his associates implicated in the assault. An ongoing police investigation is actively searching for eight more individuals, three of whom have been named in the FIR.