Thane: Four goats charred to death after fire breaks out in house

Four goats were charred to death after a fire broke out in a house in Maharashtra's Thane district, a civic official said. The fire started in the residential property near the famous Mumbra Devi temple along the Mumbra bypass around 9 pm on Thursday, said the official.

According to Avinash Sawant, the chief of Thane civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), local firemen controlled the fire in two hours. The house was reduced to ashes, and four goats that were tied inside it were charred to death, the official said, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Last week A fire erupted in a furniture store near Tieten Hospital in Manpada, Thane. According to the report, there were no casualties in the fire that broke out in a cake shop and a furniture shop at Manpada. The fire was eventually extinguished, but the root cause of the fire is yet to be determined.