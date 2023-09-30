Thane: Four persons get five years RI for robbing toll plaza employees of Rs 33.67 lakh

In Thane district, Maharashtra, a court has handed down a five-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to four individuals for assaulting two toll plaza employees and robbing them of Rs 33.6 lakh in cash.

Additional sessions judge P M Gupta also acquitted four other accused in the case. The copy of the order dated September 14, was made available on Saturday. The court gave each defendant a fine of Rs 5,000 and sentenced Ravi Ashok Prajapati (age 27), Kalpesh Agyaram Varma (age 27), Mohammad Samir (age 38), and Raju Prasad (age 32) to five years of hard labour.

The judge also convicted Prasad of charges under section 397 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and sentenced him to seven years of rigorous imprisonment.

All the sentences will run concurrently, the order stated. Additional public prosecutor Varsha Chandane told the court that on September 12, 2016, two persons from Malodi Toll Plaza in Bhiwandi were heading to a bank to deposit Rs 33.67 lakh when their jeep was intercepted by a tempo and a motorcycle.