Thane: Husband, brother held after woman’s headless body is found at beach

Hours after the headless body of a woman was found stuffed in a bag in a coastal area in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Friday, police arrested two brothers, including her husband, for allegedly killing her, an official said on Saturday.

The body was found on the shore at Pali within the limits of the Uttan Sagari police station, said Jayant Bajbale, deputy commissioner of police (Zone I), Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar police. The body had tattoos of a trishul (trident) and damru (hourglass-like drum) and letters OM on the arm.

Police worked on various inputs and identified her as Anjali Mintu Singh (23), a resident of Rajavali Gaon Road, Naigaon (E). They then took into custody her husband Mintu Rambrij Singh (31), a security guard, and his brother Chun Chun Rambrij Singh (35), who works as a security supervisor.

The two told the police that they murdered Anjali as they suspected her character, the official said. According to senior inspector Dadaram Karande of Uttan Sagari police station, the two brothers killed Anjali on May 24. They severed the head and stuffed the trunk in a bag and threw it in the sea. The bag washed ashore at Uttan on Friday.

The official said they are yet to find out where the brothers disposed of the head, adding that no missing person’s complaint was filed by the victim’s family members.