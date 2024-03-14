Thane: Internal Tussle Intensifies Between Ruling Parties Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections

As the Lok Sabha elections intensify, Thane is witnessing an internal power struggle among the ruling factions. Tensions are rising between the BJP and the Shiv Sena Shinde faction, while conflicts are escalating between the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) and Shiv Sena Shinde faction. BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar's recent remark "Muh mein Modi ji ka naam aur Thane mein BJP Benaam" (You mention PM Modi, but BJP's reputation is tarnished in Thane) highlights the strained relations between Sena and BJP. Kelkar openly criticized Shiv Sena for sidelining him during the inauguration of the TMT ticket concession scheme announced in the TMC budget. NCP's Thane City President Anand Paranjpe, who has been vocal against Sena's Vijay Shivtare for contesting independently against Ajit Pawar's party, informed reporters today that MP Sunil Tatkare conveyed his dissatisfaction to CM Eknath Shinde regarding Shivtare.

Shinde Sena Vs BJP

The ruling parties in Thane are busy giving statements against each other despite their alliance. “Just saying we are following alliance dharma and not implementing it on the ground is the very wrong thing. Shiv Sena has insulted the BJP by sidelining us in various public welfare programs. BJP workers won't tolerate this”, said Kelkar who has been BJP MLA from 2014 onwards. He also expressed dissatisfaction over the shifting of venues of various cultural programs, Shivshahi chashak, Maharojgaar Melava to Shinde stronghold areas without prior discussions with the BJP.

Meanwhile, Naresh Mhaske, Thane District Chief of Shiv Sena, mentioned that invitations for the inauguration of the TMT ticket concession scheme were extended to the city BJP presidents, but MLA Kelkar was inadvertently omitted. Mhaske expressed regret for this oversight and assured Kelkar that any misunderstanding would be resolved.

NCP Vs Shinde Sena

Regarding the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, Shiv Sena's rebel leader Shivtare is taking a separate stance from the party. He is firm on contesting from the Baramati Lok Sabha seat. On Wednesday, he launched a scathing attack on Ajit Pawar by calling him arrogant and claimed he would get more than 5 lakh votes in Baramati. "Vijay Shivtare has declared he is loyal to CM Shinde, but the CM needs to clarify the definition of loyalty," Paranjape said. "On one hand, Shivtare says don't vote for Pawars in Baramati. But then, should Kalyan's voters have asked what Dr. Shrikant Shinde's contributions were in 2014?" While talking to the reporters today, Paranjpe said, “The CM has assured our leader Tatkare that he will call Shivtare and make him understand properly.”

Tug of War Over Between Ruling Alliance

Meanwhile, BJP on Wednesday announced 20 names from Maharashtra in its second list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. For the Bhiwandi Lok Sabha constituency, the BJP announced the candidature of Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Kapil Moreshwar Patil. The BJP and the Shinde faction are engaged in a tug-of-war in which candidates will be declared for the Thane and Kalyan constituencies. The internal tussle is likely to intensify in the coming months. The outcome of the elections in these constituencies will have a significant impact on the future of politics in Maharashtra.