Thane logs five cases of COVID-19 JN.1 variant

Thane city has reported five cases of JN.1 variant of coronavirus out of 10 samples tested since November 30, an official revealed Sunday. This brings the city's total active COVID-19 cases to 28, with two individuals hospitalized and the remaining recovering at home.

Of the 20 samples sent for testing since November 30, five confirmed positive for the JN.1 variant, the civic official stated. These positive cases include one woman, though none currently require hospitalization. The Thane civic chief convened a meeting with senior officials to assess preparedness.

While acknowledging the recent increase in Covid-19 cases, the government has assured the public it doesn't warrant substantial concern or panic. However, they advise individuals with underlying health conditions to wear masks as a precautionary measure.

Across India, JN.1 cases have reached 22 as of December 21, concentrated in Goa (19) and with single cases in Kerala and Maharashtra. Details about the unidentified case remain unavailable.