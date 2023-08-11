Thane: MNS protests over MLA Geeta Jain's admonition of theatre management after Marathi play timing gets extended

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) protested against MLA Geeta Jain in the Thane district's Mira Bhayander after she allegedly admonishing the management of a theatre over delay in the start of a play. MNS activists claimed she shouted at the management of the theatre on Sunday after a Marathi play ended late and a Rajasthani play scheduled after that got delayed.

According to DMC Kalpita Pimple of the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation, a technical issue caused the Marathi play's timings to be extended. Jain defended herself by saying that her action was taken solely to make sure theatres adhere to the timetable and do not annoy patrons, not because she was against the Marathi language.

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaiuk submitted a memorandum the the MBMC commissioner and said all efforts must be taken to ensure Marathi plays are protected.