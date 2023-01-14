Thane Municipal Corporation appoints IIT Bombay for road work consultancy

According to an official, the Thane Municipal Corporation has appointed the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay as a consultant and third-party auditor for the city's roads. The decision was made during the day at a meeting presided over by municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar and attended by Professor KV Krishna Rao of IITB's civil engineering department, TMC deputy city engineer Ramdas Shinde, and others, he said.

"Urbanization is taking place rapidly in Thane, and road works are being carried out to make traffic flow smooth and safe." "However, potholes are an issue during the monsoon, which inconveniences motorists and costs the civic body money," he explained.

"The state government has made funds available for roadwork inside TMC limits. To assure quality roads, the IITB will be appointed as a consultant and third-party auditor. "A workshop must also be organised, according to the municipal commissioner, so that contractors can be guided by IITB experts," the official added.

The materials used will be examined by IITB experts, and the asphalt quality will be monitored at the manufacturing site, according to the official. "The civic head has directed that all ongoing road improvements be completed by the end of February, and proposed works be completed before the start of monsoon this year," said the official.