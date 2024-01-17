Thane Municipal Corporation Crosses Rs 600 Crore Property Tax Collection Mark

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has crossed the Rs 600 crore mark in property tax collection for the financial year 2023-24. This is a significant achievement, as it is 14% higher than the collection in the corresponding period last year.

The corporation had launched a property tax collection drive in April 2023, and this has been met with a positive response from Thane residents. As of January 15, 2024, the TMC has collected Rs 610.86 crore in property tax, including Rs 115.70 crore in arrears.

The TMC had also launched an amnesty scheme for property tax arrears in December 2023. Under this scheme, property owners who paid their arrears by January 15, 2024, were eligible for a 50% waiver on the penalty. The scheme was a success, with the TMC collecting Rs 48.64 crore in arrears under the scheme.

TMC Commissioner Abhijit Bangar expressed his satisfaction with the response from Thane residents. He urged all property owners to pay their taxes on time, as property tax is a major source of revenue for the corporation.

The TMC has also set up collection centers at all its ward offices to facilitate the payment of property tax. Property owners can also pay their taxes online through the TMC's website or through mobile payment apps.