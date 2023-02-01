Thane Police arrest 32-yr-old woman for sexually assaulting minor boy for 3 years

A 32-year-old woman was detained by Kalyan Police for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy over the past three years. After the boy's mother approached the police, a complaint was filed against the accused.

According to media reports, the accused, Keerti Ghaywate (32), sexually assaulted the minor at his home in Kalyan and her home in Nashik. Following this, the child welfare committees of Kolsewadi and Bhiwandi launched a probe into the matter and, based on their findings, directed the police to lodge an FIR.

According to the media report, the investigating officer said that the accused is a family friend of the minor and has sexually assaulted him on multiple occasions. He cited the boy's mother as saying that she used to take him to Nashik for vacations with her son and assaulted him there as well.

He further said that the mother thinks her son was influenced by the accused to also consume alcohol and watch obscene content. The official added that the mother grew suspicious after the boy began using his phone all the time.