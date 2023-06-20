Thane: Police find lost medical supplies worth Rs 35 lakh

MBVV police have recovered a doctor's medical accessories worth Rs 35 lakh, which had been misplaced in Bhayander town of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said.

The complainant had come to Bhayander from Nashik to perform a surgery on June 12 and after the procedure, he asked the hospital staff to keep the accessories in his car.

However, one of the staffers allegedly kept the accessories in another car instead of the doctor's and they got misplaced as a result, the official said.

Based on the CCTV footage, the police tracked down the owner of the other car and recovered the misplaced items and handed them over to the complainant on Sunday, he added.