Thane: Portion of building balcony collapses in Bhayandar

A large portion of a building collapsed in Bhayandar part of Thane district. According to reports, the building's balcony partially collapsed while Thane was experiencing severe rain. The presence of police officers and firefighters at the scene was captured on video from the location. It is still unknown if anyone was hurt or killed in this incident.

After heavy rain lashed Mumbai and adjoining Thane and Palghar districts on Wednesday, triggering waterlogging and traffic woes. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of further downpour over the week in several districts. As per the regional weather body's notification, as many as 10 Maharashtra districts are on 'Orange' alert today. These included Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, Satara, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli and Gondia; while other districts including Mumbai were put on a 'Yellow' alert for Thursday.

The regional weather body also issued an Orange alert warning for five of these districts for Friday. These included Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, and Satara. It further said that Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Pune are likely to witness ‘heavy to very heavy’ downpour till Sunday at isolated places.