Thane reports 2 new Covid-19 cases

Two new coronavirus cases have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, bringing the total number of infections to 7,47,420, a health official told the news agency PTI on Thursday. With the latest cases added on Wednesday, there are now 13 active COVID-19 cases in the district, which is part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said.

He stated that the death toll in Thane remained unchanged at 11,969, and the recovery count stood at 7,36,208.

Meanwhile, the health department recorded 14 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra on Wednesday; however, no new deaths were linked to the infection. According to a health department bulletin, this brings the state's overall COVID-19 tally to 81,36,992, while the death toll remained constant at 1,48,420.

Mumbai recorded only one case, it said. The state's coronavirus recovery rate stood at 98.17 percent, while the fatality rate was 1.82 percent.

According to a bulletin, 4,45,342 international passengers have arrived at Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur airports since December 24, when the health department resumed screening.

The RT-PCR test was carried out on 10,178 passengers, and 24 positive swab samples were sent for genome sequencing, according to the bulletin.

It said that all positive samples are referred for WGS (whole genome sequencing). Genome sequencing is a sophisticated laboratory test that can map out a virus's whole genetic composition from a patient's swab sample and help in the identification of new variants.