Thane Shocker: Husband Arrested in Dombivli for Allegedly Stabbing Wife During Argument

In a shocking incident, a 53-year-old man, Raju Hiwale, from Dombivli East, was arrested for allegedly attempting to murder his wife during the early hours of April 1.

According to the police, the couple had a heated argument around 2:15 am at their residence in Nandivali Tekdi over a domestic dispute. The argument escalated later that night when the wife was asleep. Hiwale allegedly attacked his wife with a knife, inflicting wounds on her stomach, shoulders, hands, and other body parts. The injured woman was rushed to Sion Hospital in Mumbai for treatment. Her son, Aniket Raju Hiwale (25), filed a complaint against his father at the Manpada police station.

Also Read | Thane Shocker: Husband Kills Wife in Bhiwandi, Buries Body to Destroy Evidence; Arrested.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against Raju Hiwale under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for attempted murder. Crime registration number for the case is 515/2024. The accused has been taken into custody, and Sub-Inspector S.P. Kaldate of Manpada police station is investigating the matter further.